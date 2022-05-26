According to the ANI news agency, India would seek certain "carve-outs" at the World Trade Organization's (WTO) 12th Ministerial Conference, to be held in Geneva from June 12 to 15, to provide unique and differential treatment for developing nations that are not engaged in remote water fishing. India also wants a 25-year exemption from the prohibition on overfishing subsidies for these countries so that they can build their severely underdeveloped remote water fishing sector, ANI sources said.

