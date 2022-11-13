India wants ‘phase down’ on all fossil fuels at COP272 min read . Updated: 13 Nov 2022, 05:45 AM IST
The push stems largely from the coal-dependent country’s desire to not be singled out for its dependence on the dirty fossil fuel
The push stems largely from the coal-dependent country’s desire to not be singled out for its dependence on the dirty fossil fuel
India is leading a push for the COP27 climate summit to conclude with a decision on phasing down all fossil fuels, a move that would expand the focus from just coal, but is likely to raise strong concerns from oil and gas-reliant countries.