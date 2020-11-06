India was the only smartphone market in top three to grow in Sep quarter

New DelhiIndia was the only smartphone market in the global top three to report a year-on-year (y-o-y) growth in shipments in the September quarter. The other two biggest markets, US and China, reported an y-o-y decline, according to International Data Corporation (IDC).

India shipped 54.3 million smartphones in the September quarter, growing at 17% y-o-y. The pent-up demand and channel stocking by original equipment manufactures (OEMs) in September to meet the demand for festive season sales were the key drivers for the growth.

Globally, 353.6 million smartphones were shipped during the quarter.

According to IDC, the month-long delay in the iPhone 12 launch contributed to the decline in China and the US as they are the largest markets for Apple.

The IDC report further shows that more low-priced smartphones were launched in the quarter. As a result, the average selling price (ASP) declined by 2% y-o-y to $156. The sub-$200 segment accounted for 84% of total shipments.

Share of online channels reached an all-time high of 48%, growing at 24% y-o-y, on the back of attractive discounts and deals offered by online sellers.

As far as the shift in recent market dynamics in India is concerned, Xiaomi is still the number one brand and accounts for 25% market share. Though Samsung was the fastest growing OEM (growing at 38% y-o-y), it is still the number two brand, with 22.3% market.

On the other hand, according to Counterpoint and CyberMedia Research (CMR), Samsung had overtaken Xiaomi in September quarter to become the leading smartphone vendor after a period of almost two years.

IDC expects uptake of 5G devices to grow in 2021 and expand into the mid-range segment. Currently most 5G phones are available in the premium segment.

"The healthy growth in shipments in 3Q20 is expected to continue through October and early November during the festive months. However, the double-digit growth anticipated for H2'20 may not be able to make up for the challenging first half of the year," Navkendar Singh, research director, client devices and IPDS, IDC India, said in a statement.

Despite a positive quarter, IDC expects India to exit 2020 with a low single-digit y-o-y decline after several years of annual growth.

