Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >'India was there for us': Biden recalls India's help to US after call with Modi

'India was there for us': Biden recalls India's help to US after call with Modi

Premium
President Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19 vaccinations at the White House, in Washington.
1 min read . 10:42 AM IST Staff Writer

Modi and Biden spoke on Monday as the Biden administration swung into action to provide assistance to India in its fight against the surge in COVID-19 cases.

India helped the people of America in their hour of need and the US will provide full support in providing emergency assistance and resources in India's fight against COVID-19, President Joe Biden asserted after his phone call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

India helped the people of America in their hour of need and the US will provide full support in providing emergency assistance and resources in India's fight against COVID-19, President Joe Biden asserted after his phone call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The two leaders spoke on Monday as the Biden administration, which was criticised by many for its slow reaction to the massive medical crisis in India, swung into action to provide assistance to India in its fight against the surge in COVID-19 cases.

TRENDING STORIES See All

The two leaders spoke on Monday as the Biden administration, which was criticised by many for its slow reaction to the massive medical crisis in India, swung into action to provide assistance to India in its fight against the surge in COVID-19 cases.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The urgent help announced by the White House ranged from oxygen supplies, raw materials for COVID-19 vaccines, critical life-saving drugs to PPEs.

"India was there for us, and we will be there for them," Biden said in a tweet soon after his phone call with Modi.

This was the second telephonic conversation between the two leaders after Biden was sworn in as the 46th president of the United States on January 20.

"Today, I spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and pledged America's full support to provide emergency assistance and resources in the fight against COVID-19," Biden said.

The call between the two leaders is believed to have lasted for about 45 minutes. During the call, Biden is understood to have offered all help that India needs in its worst medical crisis.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Premium

May Lord Hanuman's blessings be always upon us in fight against Covid: PM Modi

1 min read . 10:33 AM IST
Premium

Covid update: New cases dip in India but still more than 3 lakh, 2771 deaths in 24 hours

1 min read . 10:03 AM IST
Premium

'International cooperation at work!': First shipment of UK Covid medical aid arrives in India

1 min read . 09:14 AM IST
Premium

Fresh Covid-19 guidelines released for Ayurveda, Unani practitioners

1 min read . 08:53 AM IST

"The president pledged America's steadfast ongoing support for the people of India, who have been impacted by the recent surge in the COVID-19 cases," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters at her daily news conference.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.