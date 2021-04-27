'India was there for us': Biden recalls India's help to US after call with Modi

Modi and Biden spoke on Monday as the Biden administration swung into action to provide assistance to India in its fight against the surge in COVID-19 cases.

India helped the people of America in their hour of need and the US will provide full support in providing emergency assistance and resources in India's fight against COVID-19, President Joe Biden asserted after his phone call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The urgent help announced by the White House ranged from oxygen supplies, raw materials for COVID-19 vaccines, critical life-saving drugs to PPEs.

"India was there for us, and we will be there for them," Biden said in a tweet soon after his phone call with Modi.

This was the second telephonic conversation between the two leaders after Biden was sworn in as the 46th president of the United States on January 20.

"Today, I spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and pledged America's full support to provide emergency assistance and resources in the fight against COVID-19," Biden said.

"The president pledged America's steadfast ongoing support for the people of India, who have been impacted by the recent surge in the COVID-19 cases," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters at her daily news conference.

