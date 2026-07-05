India Weather LIVE Updates: Mumbai airport runway ops halted for an hour; IMD issues orange alert in Delhi tomorrow

India Weather LIVE Updates: Heavy rains lashed parts of Delhi, Mumbai and other parts of the country, causing severe waterlogging and traffic jams in several regions. Flight operations have also been affected amid incessant downpour.

The weather department said heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at a few places, with isolated extremely heavy rainfall likely over Chhattisgarh, Madhya Maharashtra on July 5 and 6; Odisha on July 5; Konkan and Goa, Gujarat Region during July 5-7; Saurashtra and Kutch on July 5.

Weather Delhi rain

As moderate rainfall lashed several parts of Delhi on Sunday, bringing much-needed relief from the humid weather, the IMD issued an orange alert for the city on Monday, July 6.

IMD Mumbai rain alert

An orange alert has also been issued in parts of Maharashtra. Heavy to very heavy rainfall are likely to occur in the region on July 6. The BMC urged people to strictly follow advisories and contact the civic body's helpline 1916 for immediate assistance in case of any emergency.

Southwest Monsoon update

The IMD said conditions are favourable for the further advance of the southwest monsoon into additional parts of the North Arabian Sea, Gujarat, the remaining parts of Haryana and Punjab, and some more parts of Rajasthan during the next three days.

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon is likely to remain active over the central parts of the country during the next 4–5 days.

IMD India monsoon weather systems

The IMD said a 'depression' has formed over the northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of the North Odisha–West Bengal coasts.

"It is very likely to move west–northwestwards and cross the North Odisha coast between Chandbali and Digha close to Balasore during the next 12 hours. It is very likely to continue to move west-northwestwards, across North Odisha and North Chhattisgarh during the subsequent 24 hours," the IMD said.

IMD Central India monsoon forecast

Under the influence of the well-marked Low-Pressure Area that lay over the Northwest Bay of Bengal, monsoon is likely to continue in an active phase over the central parts of the country during the next 4-5 days, the IMD said.