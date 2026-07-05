India Weather LIVE Updates: Mumbai airport runway ops halted for an hour; IMD issues orange alert in Delhi tomorrow

India Weather LIVE Updates: Heavy rains lashed parts of Delhi, Mumbai and other parts of the country, causing severe waterlogging and traffic jams in several regions. Flight operations have also been affected amid incessant downpour.
The weather department said heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at a few places, with isolated extremely heavy rainfall likely over Chhattisgarh, Madhya Maharashtra on July 5 and 6; Odisha on July 5; Konkan and Goa, Gujarat Region during July 5-7; Saurashtra and Kutch on July 5.
Weather Delhi rain
As moderate rainfall lashed several parts of Delhi on Sunday, bringing much-needed relief from the humid weather, the IMD issued an orange alert for the city on Monday, July 6.
IMD Mumbai rain alert
An orange alert has also been issued in parts of Maharashtra. Heavy to very heavy rainfall are likely to occur in the region on July 6. The BMC urged people to strictly follow advisories and contact the civic body's helpline 1916 for immediate assistance in case of any emergency.
Southwest Monsoon update
The IMD said conditions are favourable for the further advance of the southwest monsoon into additional parts of the North Arabian Sea, Gujarat, the remaining parts of Haryana and Punjab, and some more parts of Rajasthan during the next three days.
Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon is likely to remain active over the central parts of the country during the next 4–5 days.
IMD India monsoon weather systems
The IMD said a 'depression' has formed over the northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of the North Odisha–West Bengal coasts.
"It is very likely to move west–northwestwards and cross the North Odisha coast between Chandbali and Digha close to Balasore during the next 12 hours. It is very likely to continue to move west-northwestwards, across North Odisha and North Chhattisgarh during the subsequent 24 hours," the IMD said.
IMD Central India monsoon forecast
Under the influence of the well-marked Low-Pressure Area that lay over the Northwest Bay of Bengal, monsoon is likely to continue in an active phase over the central parts of the country during the next 4-5 days, the IMD said.
Waterlogging is reported in several parts of the city following continuous rainfall.
The four IndiGo flights that were cancelled are 6E 395 (Delhi-Mumbai), 6E 5273 (Mumbai-Indore), 6E 552 (Indore-Mumbai and 6E 6613 (Mumbai-Delhi), as per sources.
Four IndiGo flights were cancelled, and 13 arriving aircraft of various operators were diverted to nearby airports as heavy rains and gusty winds forced Mumbai international airport authorities to suspend all runway operations for an hour on Sunday, sources told ANI. The 13 flights that were diverted due to bad weather, however, landed back in Mumbai later, they added.
A portion of the road connecting the Kanpur-Lucknow National Highway with the Ganga Expressway in Unnao district was caved in after the first monsoon rain, with the washing away of the underlying soil, news agency PTI reported.
The Delhi-Lucknow road in Hapur witnessed severe waterlogging following heavy rainfall.
Flight operations were reportedly halted for an hour at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.
Four IndiGo flights were cancelled, and 13 arriving aircraft of various operators were diverted to nearby airports as heavy rains and gusty winds forced Mumbai international airport authorities to suspend all runway operations for an hour on Sunday, sources told PTI.
Mumbai's civic body urged citizens, particularly in low-lying areas and along the coastline, to be alert due to a high tide of 4.19 metres at 3.22 pm on Sunday. Heavy rains and high tides generally trigger flooding in the metropolis.
As moderate rainfall lashed several parts of Delhi on Sunday, bringing much-needed relief from the humid weather, the IMD issued an orange alert for the city on Monday, July 6.
It predicted, "Generally cloudy sky. A spell of very light rain/light rain at many places with moderate to heavy rain at isolated places accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning/strong winds speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph towards morning/forenoon...Another spell of very light to light rain towards evening/night."
Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.<br><br> In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration. <br><br> Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience. <br><br> One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections. <br><br> When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand. <br><br> Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.<br><br> Connect with Akriti here<br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199">https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199</a><br> Twitter/X: <a href="https://x.com/AkritiAnand7">https://x.com/AkritiAnand7</a><br> Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in
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