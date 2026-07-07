India Weather news LIVE: Schools, colleges to remain closed in Mumbai on Tuesday amid orange alert for rain, says BMC

India Weather news LIVE: After being shut for more than 18 hours, traffic on the Mumbai-bound lane of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway's 'Missing Link' bypass section resumed on Monday night. The section was shut after overnight heavy rains triggered a landslide. The Mumbai-bound lane had been closed at around 4 am after a landslide near the exit of Tunnel 2, the longest tunnel on the Missing Link, which cuts through the Sahyadri mountains. The expressway also witnessed landslides and flooding at several other locations, including the Urse tunnel, affecting vehicular movement. The old Mumbai-Pune Highway was also affected by waterlogging.

Train operations disrupted on the Karjat–Lonavala section due to landslides

The Central Railway (CR) officials on Monday said that multiple landslides were triggered in the Karjat–Lonavala Ghat section on the Mumbai–Pune line after the region received a whopping 600 millimetres of rainfall in 24 hours, severely disrupting rail traffic. However, the officials did not specify a timeline for the resumption of rail operations on the vital stretch connecting Mumbai and Pune, two of Maharashtra's biggest cities. According to Central Railway, the disruption led to the cancellation of 27 trains, including four suburban services between Palasdari and Lonavala. As many as 57 trains were diverted, 19 were short-terminated, 15 were short-originated, and four were rescheduled till late Monday evening.

Four killed in landslide and wall collapse in Pune, two swept away

Four people, including three members of a family, lost their lives in a landslide and wall collapse. Separately, two others were swept away in rain-related incidents as heavy rainfall battered the city on Monday, prompting authorities to rescue or shift over 500 people to safer places. Officials said that multiple landslides were triggered following heavy rains, including one in Patan village in Maval tehsil that claimed the lives of three members of a family. A day-long search operation was carried out by NDRF, SDRF, police personnel, and local rescue groups, following which three bodies were recovered.

Delhi CM calls for coordinated action to check waterlogging

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday issued a stern warning to officials, saying that waterlogging in the national capital will not be tolerated anywhere. She chaired a meeting of the District Development Committee to review monsoon preparedness, infrastructure upgrade works in city schools, and the management of the Kanwar Yatra. She asserted that citizens do not care which area falls under which agency's jurisdiction, adding that they expect a permanent solution to their problems. She also directed officials not to remain confined to their offices but to conduct field visits and assess the actual situation on the ground.