India Weather news LIVE: Schools, colleges to remain closed in Mumbai on Tuesday amid orange alert for rain, says BMC

India Weather news LIVE: After being shut for more than 18 hours, traffic on the Mumbai-bound lane of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway's 'Missing Link' bypass section resumed on Monday night. The section was shut after overnight heavy rains triggered a landslide. The Mumbai-bound lane had been closed at around 4 am after a landslide near the exit of Tunnel 2, the longest tunnel on the Missing Link, which cuts through the Sahyadri mountains. The expressway also witnessed landslides and flooding at several other locations, including the Urse tunnel, affecting vehicular movement. The old Mumbai-Pune Highway was also affected by waterlogging.
Train operations disrupted on the Karjat–Lonavala section due to landslides
The Central Railway (CR) officials on Monday said that multiple landslides were triggered in the Karjat–Lonavala Ghat section on the Mumbai–Pune line after the region received a whopping 600 millimetres of rainfall in 24 hours, severely disrupting rail traffic. However, the officials did not specify a timeline for the resumption of rail operations on the vital stretch connecting Mumbai and Pune, two of Maharashtra's biggest cities. According to Central Railway, the disruption led to the cancellation of 27 trains, including four suburban services between Palasdari and Lonavala. As many as 57 trains were diverted, 19 were short-terminated, 15 were short-originated, and four were rescheduled till late Monday evening.
Four killed in landslide and wall collapse in Pune, two swept away
Four people, including three members of a family, lost their lives in a landslide and wall collapse. Separately, two others were swept away in rain-related incidents as heavy rainfall battered the city on Monday, prompting authorities to rescue or shift over 500 people to safer places. Officials said that multiple landslides were triggered following heavy rains, including one in Patan village in Maval tehsil that claimed the lives of three members of a family. A day-long search operation was carried out by NDRF, SDRF, police personnel, and local rescue groups, following which three bodies were recovered.
Delhi CM calls for coordinated action to check waterlogging
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday issued a stern warning to officials, saying that waterlogging in the national capital will not be tolerated anywhere. She chaired a meeting of the District Development Committee to review monsoon preparedness, infrastructure upgrade works in city schools, and the management of the Kanwar Yatra. She asserted that citizens do not care which area falls under which agency's jurisdiction, adding that they expect a permanent solution to their problems. She also directed officials not to remain confined to their offices but to conduct field visits and assess the actual situation on the ground.
All schools and colleges in Mumbai will remain closed for the day in view of an ‘orange’ alert for rain issued in the city on Tuesday. The development comes as heavy rain, thunderstorms and waterlogging batter Mumbai, impacting daily life.
In its latest release issued on Monday night, the IMD predicts fairly widespread to widespread rainfall over Punjab between 7 and 9 July.
Vehicular movement on the Pune-to-Mumbai stretch of the Khopoli-Kusgaon ‘Missing Link’ was rerouted early on Monday after a landslide struck near the exit of Tunnel 2 following heavy rainfall, according to officials. The stretch was partially shut for some hours. To read the full report, click here.
A weak southwest monsoon could spike India's inflation to 5.1% in FY27, hurt rural demand and put pressure on sectors ranging from agriculture and microfinance to tractors and two-wheelers, even as the broader economy and banking system remain resilient, S&P Global Ratings said in a report released on Monday. To read the full report, click here.
Four people, including three members of a family, lost their lives in a landslide and wall collapse. In a separate incident, two others were swept away in rain-related incidents as heavy rainfall battered the city on Monday, prompting authorities to rescue or shift over 500 people to safer places.
The Central Railway (CR) officials on Monday said that multiple landslides were triggered in the Karjat–Lonavala Ghat section on the Mumbai–Pune line after the region received a whopping 600 millimetres of rainfall in 24 hours, severely disrupting rail traffic
After being shut for more than 18 hours, traffic on the Mumbai-bound lane of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway's 'Missing Link' bypass section resumed on Monday night.
Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.<br><br> Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.<br><br> At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.<br><br> She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.<br><br> Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.
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