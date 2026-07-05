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India Weather LIVE Updates: Mumbai airport runway ops halted for an hour; IMD issues orange alert in Delhi tomorrow

India Weather LIVE Updates: As moderate rainfall lashed several parts of Delhi on Sunday, bringing much-needed relief from the humid weather, the IMD issued an orange alert for the city on Monday, July 6.

Akriti Anand
Updated5 Jul 2026, 07:32:25 PM IST
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India Weather LIVE Updates: A Fruit vendor make their way through rain-soaked roads during moderate rainfall in the Chhatarpur metro station , as showers brought relief from the heat in New Delhi, India, on Sunday, July 5, 2026.
India Weather LIVE Updates: A Fruit vendor make their way through rain-soaked roads during moderate rainfall in the Chhatarpur metro station , as showers brought relief from the heat in New Delhi, India, on Sunday, July 5, 2026. (Hindustan Times)

India Weather LIVE Updates: Heavy rains lashed parts of Delhi, Mumbai and other parts of the country, causing severe waterlogging and traffic jams in several regions. Flight operations have also been affected amid incessant downpour.

The weather department said heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at a few places, with isolated extremely heavy rainfall likely over Chhattisgarh, Madhya Maharashtra on July 5 and 6; Odisha on July 5; Konkan and Goa, Gujarat Region during July 5-7; Saurashtra and Kutch on July 5.

Weather Delhi rain

As moderate rainfall lashed several parts of Delhi on Sunday, bringing much-needed relief from the humid weather, the IMD issued an orange alert for the city on Monday, July 6.

IMD Mumbai rain alert

An orange alert has also been issued in parts of Maharashtra. Heavy to very heavy rainfall are likely to occur in the region on July 6. The BMC urged people to strictly follow advisories and contact the civic body's helpline 1916 for immediate assistance in case of any emergency.

Southwest Monsoon update

The IMD said conditions are favourable for the further advance of the southwest monsoon into additional parts of the North Arabian Sea, Gujarat, the remaining parts of Haryana and Punjab, and some more parts of Rajasthan during the next three days.

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon is likely to remain active over the central parts of the country during the next 4–5 days.

IMD India monsoon weather systems

The IMD said a 'depression' has formed over the northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of the North Odisha–West Bengal coasts.

"It is very likely to move west–northwestwards and cross the North Odisha coast between Chandbali and Digha close to Balasore during the next 12 hours. It is very likely to continue to move west-northwestwards, across North Odisha and North Chhattisgarh during the subsequent 24 hours," the IMD said.

IMD Central India monsoon forecast

Under the influence of the well-marked Low-Pressure Area that lay over the Northwest Bay of Bengal, monsoon is likely to continue in an active phase over the central parts of the country during the next 4-5 days, the IMD said.

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Four IndiGo flights were cancelled, and 13 arriving aircraft of various operators were diverted to nearby airports as heavy rains and gusty winds forced Mumbai international airport authorities to suspend all runway operations for an hour on Sunday, sources told PTI.

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Delhi rain LIVE: IMD issues orange alert for tomorrow, July 6

As moderate rainfall lashed several parts of Delhi on Sunday, bringing much-needed relief from the humid weather, the IMD issued an orange alert for the city on Monday, July 6.

It predicted, "Generally cloudy sky. A spell of very light rain/light rain at many places with moderate to heavy rain at isolated places accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning/strong winds speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph towards morning/forenoon...Another spell of very light to light rain towards evening/night."

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