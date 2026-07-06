India Weather news LIVE Updates: Mumbai-Pune train services suspended after landslides in Karjat-Lonavala section

India Weather news LIVE: After heavy rains triggered landslides in the Karjat-Lonavala Bhor Ghat section, train services on the busy Mumbai-Pune route were suspended early Monday. A landslide occurred near Thakurwadi in the ghat section, an official told PTI, adding that another landslide occurred on the middle line between Khandala and Monkey Hill at around 3.05 am. The official noted that due to the landslides, all three railway lines were affected, prompting Central Railway to cancel, divert, and regulate several long-distance trains. The Mumbai–Pune railway route has three tracks in the difficult Bhor Ghat section (Khandala Ghat): the Up line (towards Mumbai), Down line (towards Pune), and a Middle line.

At least six killed, one injured after a chawl collapses in Mumbai

A three-storey chawl collapsed in Mumbai's Mankhurd area on the night of 5 June, leaving six dead and one wounded. According to reports, one person was feared trapped under the debris, and a multi-agency operation, including personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), is underway to locate him. The incident took place at around 8:30 pm at Chawl No 5 in Janta Nagar, behind Hanuman Mandir, in the Mandala locality.

Two killed in tree-fall incidents in Mumbai amid heavy rains

As heavy rains continue to pound Mumbai, an 18-year-old and a senior citizen lost their lives in two separate tree-collapse incidents, taking the death toll from such tragedies in the city to three in less than a week. According to civic officials, a tree collapsed on a shop near the Hindi BMC School in the Naupada locality of Kurla West around 12.40 pm on 5 June. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials said that at least 203 complaints of tree and branch falls were lodged across the city between 6 pm and 8 am, of which 116 were in the island city, 83 in the eastern suburbs and 84 in the western suburbs.

Pune schools to remain closed on Monday after IMD's red alert

After the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert and warned of extremely heavy rainfall, Pune declared a holiday for all schools across the district on Monday as a precautionary measure for the safety of students. In a post on X, Pune Municipal Corporation also urged citizens to avoid stepping out of their homes unless necessary. It also advised them to stay away from rivers, streams, and other dangerous locations, and strictly follow the instructions issued by the local administration from time to time.

Meanwhile, BMC on 5 June announced that all government, private and civic body-run schools and colleges in Mumbai will remain closed on Monday after the IMD issued an 'orange alert' forecasting heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds.