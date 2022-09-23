India Weather Live Updates: Schools shut in Noida, Gurgaon

India Weather Live Updates: Schools shut in Noida, Gurgaon2 min read . Updated: 23 Sep 2022, 08:31 AM IST
- India Weather Live Updates: According to IMD, moderate rain is expected today, as well as on Saturday and Sunday
India Weather Live Updates: Heavy rains on Thursday and forecast of more in the coming two to three days had resulted in schools being shut in Noida. On Thursday, heavy rainfall led to waterlogging in several parts of Gurugram, leading to traffic jams. Waterlogging was also reported in several parts of the national capital.
Severe waterlogging witnessed in several parts of Gurugram after incessant rain.
Delhi is experiencing an unusual change in weather as the national capital has never seen intense rainfall during September-end. However, meteorological scientists say that the rain is lashing the capital due to a rare interaction of two weather systems — a western disturbance and a low-pressure system — 250km southwest of the city.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) also issued a 'yellow alert', cautioning people about moderate rain at most places in the city on Friday.
Recent good rains in Jharkhand, Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh will save the paddy crop and arrest to some extent the anticipated loss in India's rice output in this Kharif season, according to the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) Director A K Singh.
Gaurika Bishnoi's strong finish in the second round proved crucial as the final round of the 13th leg of the Women's Pro Golf Tour at the DLF Golf & Country Club, Gurugram was cancelled on account of rain.
Gaurika, who closed her second round with a hat-trick of birdies and carded 3-under 69 finished at 2-over 146 as the tournament was decided on the basis of 36 holes.
"India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning that western UP will witness heavy rainfall. Admin is on alert," said Sudhir Garg, Principal Secretary of Revenue Department. On Thursday, parts of Uttar Pradesh and the national capital region (NCR), including Gautam Buddh Nagar witnessed heavy rainfall throughout the day.
With heavy rains lashing Delhi NCR area leading to waterlogging & long jams, along with heavy rainfall alert being sounded for today, schools in both Gurugram & Noida (upto class VIII) to remain shut.
The Gurugram Disaster Management Authority has advised all corporate offices and private institutions in the district to guide employees to work from home to avoid traffic congestion and to ensure repair work of roads and drains are carried out smoothly by civic agencies. The authority also advised to close all schools and colleges on Friday in the larger public interest. Read more
Al government and private schools from classes 1 to 8 in Noida will remain closed on Friday, District Magistrate Suhas L Yathraj informed. The notification was issued after the weather department issued an alert due to rains in the region. Read more
