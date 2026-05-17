India weather update: IMD predicts more heatwave days for Delhi, Punjab; Kerala braces for monsoon onset

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted more heatwave days for Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and other northwestern states. At the same time atmospheric conditions in the Arabian sea and Bay of Bengal suggest advancing southwest monsoon which is likely to set in over Kerala on 26 May.

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IMD's weather alerts today An orange alert for heavy rains is in play today for Sikkim and parts of West Bengal. Several northwestern states are on IMD's yellow alert for heatwave, including Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

On Saturday, 16 May, Maharashtra's Wardha and Amravati recorded highest maximum temperature of 46°C.

Also Read | Southwest monsoon likely to reach Kerala on May 26, says IMD

Sikkim and parts of West Bengal are on IMD's orange alert for heavy rains.

The weather office in its latest report stated, “The southwest monsoon is likely to set in over Kerala on 26th May with a model error of ± 4 days. Heat wave to severe heat wave conditions likely to prevail over some parts of the plains of northwest India and central India during many days of the week.”

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It added, “Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall also likely over northeast India during the week and over Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Kerala & Mahe and South Interior Karnataka during next 3-4 days.”

IMD issues warning for heatwave, hot and humid weather conditions West Rajasthan region is expected to witness heatwave conditions till 22 May. Temperatures may peak in isolated pockets on 21 and 22nd May. In Uttar Pradesh as well, heatwave conditions are likely till 22 May but mercury is expected to soar between 19 and 22 May.

“Heat wave conditions in isolated pockets likely to prevail over West Madhya Pradesh during 17th-20th; East Madhya Pradesh & Vidarbha during 17th-22nd; East Rajasthan during 17th-22nd; Punjab, Haryana Chandigarh & Delhi during 18th-22nd; Chhattisgarh during 20th-22nd May,” the weather bulletin states.

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IMD forecasted gradual rise in maximum temperatures by 3-4°C over Western Himalayan region till 19 May. Besides this, gradual rise in maximum temperatures by 3-5°C is also expected over plains of Northwest India till 20 May.

Rainfall alert Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Arunachal Pradesh on 17 May and from 20 to 22 May; in Assam and Meghalaya till 18 May and on 21 and 22 May; Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura can expect heavy downpour on 21 and 22 May, IMD said.

Also Read | Monsoon to hit Andamans around 16 May; heatwave warning for northwest India

Isolated heavy rainfall is also likely in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, South interior Karnataka till 19 May; in Kerala and Mahe till 18 May; and in Lakshadweep on 17 May. “Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during 17th-18th May with isolated very heavy rainfall over Andaman & Nicobar Islands on 17th; Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 17th May,” the report added.

Delhi weather forecast today Residents of Delhi can expect partly cloudy sky during the morning hours with possibility of thundery development towards afternoon or evening. The maximum temperature over Delhi is likely to be 1.6°C to 3.0°C above normal in the range of 41°C to 43°C. The minimum temperature will be near normal today around 24°C to 26°C.

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