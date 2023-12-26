Weather Update: Very dense fog, moderate rainfall likely in THESE states for next 3 days | Read IMD forecast here
India weather update: IMD predicts dense fog over Northwest and parts of Central India, and moderate rainfall in Tamil Nadu from December 30 to January 1, 2024.
The India Meteorological Department has predicted possible dense fog over the Northwest and parts of adjoining Central India during the next three days. Besides this, as per IMD's latest bulletin, Tamil Nadu may also witness moderate rainfall from December 30 to January 1, 2024.