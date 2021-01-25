‘India weighing 30 vaccine candidates under its immunization programme’

Nearly 30 covid vaccine candidates are under different stages of development by both academia and industry. Mission Covid Suraksha, has been launched by the DBT, to accelerate the indigenous covid-19 vaccine development efforts and bring the vaccines to market. Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin and Serum Institute of India’s Covishield have already been accorded emergency use authorization. In addition, five vaccine candidates are in various stages of clinical development. The DNA vaccine candidate by Zydus Cadila ZyCov-D and the Russian Sputnik V vaccine candidate are in Phase III clinical trials. The protein subunit vaccine candidate by Biological E is in the Phase I/II clinical trials stage of development. The mRNA Vaccine candidate by Gennova and the nasal single dose vaccine of Bharat Biotech have also been authorised for phase I trial.

