India weighs local tax options to avoid EU carbon levy: Piyush Goyal
India is looking at potentially taxing high-carbon goods locally, and then using the proceeds to support its green energy transition, to avoid the European Union's carbon tax on imports, the country's trade minister said on Thursday.
