Govt weighs export floor price for cotton yarn to ensure domestic supplies

“The Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) is procuring cotton and acting as a trader, but it should act as a facilitator. The CCI’s objective should be to support both industry and farmers and create a win-win situation. Cotton acreage needs to be increased and production needs to grow, rather than acting on knee-jerk reactions. This situation will come and go. We have to create a framework that would generate real export growth in cotton yarn. The well-being of all stakeholders needs to be taken into account, with facilitation for both farmers and industry,” Shanmugam said.