Govt weighs export floor price for cotton yarn to ensure domestic supplies

New Delhi: In a first, the government is vetting a proposal to levy a minimum export price (MEP) on cotton yarn to ensure local availability and protect domestic textile manufacturers from a sharp rise in raw-material costs, two people aware of the matter said.
The move comes against the backdrop of a surge in cotton yarn prices following US restrictions on cotton originating from China’s Xinjiang region, where Washington alleges that Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities are subjected to forced labour.