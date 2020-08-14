India welcomes Israel-UAE 'historic' agreement

The development recasts the political order in the Middle East from the Palestinian issue to the fight against Iran, according to analysts and news reports. It represents a coalescing of forces opposed to Iran in the region. Iran and Israel are arch foes with Israel particularly concerned about suspected Iranian efforts to develop nuclear weapons, which Tehran denies, a Reuters report said. Iran is also suspected to be involved in proxy wars from Syria to Yemen, where the UAE has been a leading member of the Saudi-led coalition opposing Iran-aligned forces there.