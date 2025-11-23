India welcomes key outcomes at COP30, hopes promises made 33 years ago in Rio get fulfilled

India expressed "strong support" for the inclusive leadership of the UN COP30 presidency and welcomed several significant decisions adopted at the conference in the "High-level Statement" at the Closing Plenary of the UNFCCC CoP30 in Belém, Brazil, on November 22.

In a press release on Sunday, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change said the statement conveyed India’s gratitude to the COP President for his leadership, "which was rooted in inclusion, balance, and the Brazilian spirit of Mutirão, and has guided the CoP30 with integrity."

India also welcomed progress under the Global Goal on Adaptation (GGA).

The ministry's press release noted that a key element of India’s address was the emphasis on long-standing obligations of developed countries to provide Climate Finance.

It said India sincerely hopes in the spirit of international cooperation that promises made 33 years ago in Rio would now be fulfilled due to the first steps parties have taken in Belém.

India welcomes key outcomes at COP30 India further expressed satisfaction with major outcomes of COP30, foremost among them the establishment of the "Just Transition Mechanism," calling it a significant milestone and expressed hope that it would help operationalise equity and climate justice at both global and national levels.

New Delhi stressed that these issues cannot continue to be brushed under the carpet. The parties have made a beginning here to reverse this trend, the ministry said.

Reiterating India's principled approach to climate action, the statement called for ensuring that the burden of Climate Change Mitigation is not shifted onto those who have the least responsibility in causing the problem.

"The need for greater global support to vulnerable populations, a large majority of whom are in the global South, was stressed upon so that they may protect themselves from the escalating impacts of climate change," it added.

India reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to science-based and equitable climate action. It was observed that India remains committed to a global order that is rules-based, equitable and respectful of national sovereignty.

"Further, the nation remains committed to working with all parties to ensure that climate ambition is inclusive, just and equitable," it said.

The statement reaffirmed India's support and gratitude to Brazil and the international community in the road ahead.

It called on all parties to put in a collective effort to ensure that the road from Belem leads to a future defined by fairness, solidarity and shared prosperity for all.

UN climate talks Negotiators from 194 countries gathered here for the annual Conference of Parties (COP) to the UNFCCC. The COP30 summit took place in the Brazilian city of Belem in the Amazon region from November 10 to 21.

The UN climate talks in Brazil ended with a pledge of more funding for countries to adapt to the wrath of extreme weather. But it did not include a roadmap for phasing out fossil fuels.

The Indian delegation at the climate summit was headed by Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Bhupender Yadav.

Key initiatives In the run up to the conclusion of the annual climate summit COP30, India pushed for a Just Transition Mechanism that is based on equity and CBDR-RC.

“Unilateral actions -- particularly trade-restrictive climate measures -- undermine the principles of equity and justice and act as serious dis-enablers for a fair and equitable Just Transition,” Union Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Bhupender Yadav said.

Under the decision adopted Saturday, the COP presidency would run a new voluntary initiative meant to “accelerate implementation” of action needed to limit global warming to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels — a key threshold identified in the 2015 Paris Agreement.

A separate “Belém Mission to 1.5” is aimed at enabling implementation of national emission-cutting pledges.

COP30 President André Corrêa do Lago separately pledged to create two separate “road map” initiatives, one focused on an orderly, just transition away from fossil fuels and one focused on deforestation. Those initiatives would continue during his presidency over the next year.

“They will be led by science, and they will be inclusive,” Corrêa do Lago vowed. The announcement drew applause in the packed COP30 closing plenary room on Saturday.

The declaration adopted Saturday calls for the tripling of adaptation finance by 2035 compared to 2025 levels, equivalent to around $120 billion. That fell short of poor nations’ push for the commitment to be met five years earlier.