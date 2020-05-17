NEW DELHI : India on Sunday welcomed a power sharing deal between Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his main political rival Abdullah Abdullah that is expected to bring to an end months of political crisis in the war torn country.

Tensions had risen after Abdullah, who served as “chief executive" in the Afghan government headed by Ghani during his first term from September 2014 to September 2019, refused to accept the results of the polls held last year which declared Ghani the winner.

In fact both Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah has sworn themselves in as presidents in parallel ceremonies on the same day ie 9 March in Kabul.

On Sunday, the two rivals agreed on a new power-sharing deal, which experts feel could help pull Afghanistan out of its political crisis, news reports said. The agreement names Abdullah to lead future peace talks with the rebelTaliban, which has already signed a landmark accord with the US to pave the way for the withdrawal of American led foreign forces from Afghanistan. The US-Taliban pact was signed on 29 February. No other details of the Ghani-Abdullah pact were specified.

In a statement, the Indian foreign ministry said: “India has consistently supported inclusive governance, national unity, strong institutions, constitutional order, rights of all sections of society and the territorial integrity of Afghanistan."

“India hopes the Political Agreement and creation of the High Council of National Reconciliation will result in renewed efforts for establishing enduring peace and stability and putting an end to externally sponsored terrorism and violence," it said.

New Delhi which has close ties with Abdullah, has however recognised the Ghani government in Kabul and promised it all support. New Delhi has sheltered Abdullah’s immediate family in India besides providing help and medical aid to thousands of Afghans. This is besides the $ 3 billion it has pledged as assistance for the reconstruction of Afghanistan.

In its statement, New Delhi also expressed concern over what it called the “continuing and enhanced violence and terror in Afghanistan is a matter of deep concern. India calls for an immediate ceasefire and assistance to the people of Afghanistan to deal with the humanitarian situation arising from covid-19."

The remark referred to a spike in terrorist attack in Afghanistan with one such incident last week targeting new born children and mothers in a hospital in Kabul. The Taliban have denied any hand in the attack on the hospital.

Share Via