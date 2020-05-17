On Sunday, the two rivals agreed on a new power-sharing deal, which experts feel could help pull Afghanistan out of its political crisis, news reports said. The agreement names Abdullah to lead future peace talks with the rebelTaliban, which has already signed a landmark accord with the US to pave the way for the withdrawal of American led foreign forces from Afghanistan. The US-Taliban pact was signed on 29 February. No other details of the Ghani-Abdullah pact were specified.