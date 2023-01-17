India welcomes UNSC decision to designate Pak's Abdul Rehman Makki as terrorist

India welcomes UNSC decision to designate Pak's Abdul Rehman Makki as terrorist1 min read . 03:56 PM IST
Decisions to list individuals and entities under the 1267 sanctions committee are made through consensus.
Decisions to list individuals and entities under the 1267 sanctions committee are made through consensus.
India welcomes the UNSC decision to designate Pakistan-based Abdul Rehman Makki as global terrorist.
India welcomes the UNSC decision to designate Pakistan-based Abdul Rehman Makki as global terrorist.
The UN Security Council’s 1267 ISIL (Da’esh) and Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee added 68-year-old Makki to its list of designated terrorists on Monday, subjecting him to an assets freeze, travel ban and arms embargo, after years of efforts by India and its allies.
The UN Security Council’s 1267 ISIL (Da’esh) and Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee added 68-year-old Makki to its list of designated terrorists on Monday, subjecting him to an assets freeze, travel ban and arms embargo, after years of efforts by India and its allies.
Makki’s listing comes seven months after China, a close ally of Pakistan, had put a hold on a joint proposal by India and the US to designate the head of the political affairs wing of JuD/LeT and the brother-in-law of LeT chief Hafiz Muhammad Saeed.
Makki’s listing comes seven months after China, a close ally of Pakistan, had put a hold on a joint proposal by India and the US to designate the head of the political affairs wing of JuD/LeT and the brother-in-law of LeT chief Hafiz Muhammad Saeed.
Decisions to list individuals and entities under the 1267 sanctions committee are made through consensus.
Decisions to list individuals and entities under the 1267 sanctions committee are made through consensus.
Of the 15 Security Council members that make up the Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee, veto-wielding permanent member China was the sole hold-out during the process to list Makki.
Of the 15 Security Council members that make up the Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee, veto-wielding permanent member China was the sole hold-out during the process to list Makki.
Consensus to blacklist Makki under the 1267 Al Qaeda sanctions committee could not be achieved after China placed a hold on the joint proposal by India and US in June last year.
Consensus to blacklist Makki under the 1267 Al Qaeda sanctions committee could not be achieved after China placed a hold on the joint proposal by India and US in June last year.
(With inputs from agencies)
(With inputs from agencies)