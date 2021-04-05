India well-armed to combat downside risk of second covid wave: Finance Ministry

The finance ministry on Monday said India is well armed to combat any downside risk to the economy posed by the recent surge in covid-19 cases guided by the learnings of India’s successful management of pandemic during its first wave while the vaccination drive continuously upscales.

“At this juncture of onset of second wave, India is well prepared to combat the scourge of the virus. It is well-equipped with adequate testing and health infrastructure and economic activity has adapted to the pandemic. This prospect is, further, bolstered by the fast roll-out of vaccination," the latest Monthly Economic Review released by the Department of Economic Affairs said.

India registered more than a lakh coronavirus cases on Sunday, surpassing even the peak of the first wave of the pandemic, with almost 50% cases originating from Maharashtra. On Sunday, Maharashtra imposed partial lockdown closing down malls, theatres, hotels, restaurants and imposing a state-wide night curfew to curb the transmission of the virus.

Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Care Ratings said since Maharashtra is the largest state in the country in terms of GSDP (gross state domestic product) and has a share of around 15% in GVA (gross value added), the stringent restrictions put in place will lower India’s GVA growth to 9.92% for FY22 and subsequently GDP growth to 10.7-10.9%. “CARE Ratings had estimated growth of 10.24% in GVA for FY22 for the Indian economy towards the end of the March where it was assumed that there would be return to normalcy during the year. However, with FY22 starting on a sombre note with the lockdown fully in place for Maharashtra and to a lesser extent in other states, overall production and consumption would be affected," it added.

The finance ministry however said India is well-equipped with adequate testing and health infrastructure and economic activity has adapted to the pandemic. “Instrumental in this resilience, will be a strong revival in investment growth supported by the AtmaNirbhar Bharat Mission and a massive boost to infrastructure and capital expenditure provided for in the Union Budget 2021-22. The wheels of India’s capex cycle have been set into motion, signs of which were imminent in the second half of the year. With the end of a challenging FY 2020-21, the crest of a brighter and self-reliant FY 2021-22 awaits India," it added.

The prospect of economic revival is further bolstered by the fast roll-out of coronavirus vaccination, the finance ministry said. “India is emphasising on a five-fold strategy to curb the tide of new covid cases - exponential increase in testing, effective isolation and contact tracing of those infected, re-invigoration of public and private healthcare resources, ensuring of covid appropriate behaviour and targeted approach to vaccination in districts reporting large numbers," it added.

According to Union health ministry data, the number of covid-19 vaccine doses administered so far has almost touched 76 million with 2.7 million doses administered on Saturday. Rating agency Crisil Ltd in a report released on Monday said vaccination has been progressing at a slow speed – only 5.5 doses administered per 100 people in India against the world average of 8.3 doses. “But it is expected to pick up pace in April with inoculation opening up for people aged 45 years and above," it added.

India’s Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for the manufacturing sector fell to a seven month low in March as demand growth was constrained by the escalation of the covid-19 pandemic. However, finance ministry quoted a slew of high-frequency indicators that have performed well in March such as monthly GST collections, rail freight traffic, merchandise exports, digital payments to conclude that the Indian economy is poised to build back better and stronger after battling a historic pandemic in FY21.

