India well-armed to combat downside risk of second covid wave: Finance Ministry

Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Care Ratings said since Maharashtra is the largest state in the country in terms of GSDP (gross state domestic product) and has a share of around 15% in GVA (gross value added), the stringent restrictions put in place will lower India’s GVA growth to 9.92% for FY22 and subsequently GDP growth to 10.7-10.9%. “CARE Ratings had estimated growth of 10.24% in GVA for FY22 for the Indian economy towards the end of the March where it was assumed that there would be return to normalcy during the year. However, with FY22 starting on a sombre note with the lockdown fully in place for Maharashtra and to a lesser extent in other states, overall production and consumption would be affected," it added.

