Covid-like HMPV virus outbreak in China: In response to the recent surge in respiratory illnesses in China, the Union Health Ministry of India convened a Joint Monitoring Group (JMG) meeting on January 4, 2025. The meeting, chaired by the Director General of Health Services (DGHS), included experts from various health organisations such as the World Health Organization (WHO), the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Allaying fears over yet another pandemic, the Indian government stated, “Data from the recently conducted preparedness drill across the country indicated that the country is well prepared to deal with any increase in respiratory illnesses.”

Reports indicate that China is experiencing an increase in cases of respiratory illnesses, particularly Coronavirus-like human metapneumovirus (HMPV), influenza virus, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). These illnesses are typical during the winter season and have raised concerns about potential health risks.

“These viruses are already in circulation globally including India,” the Indian government's press release read. Health authorities have reassured the public that there is no unusual surge in similar cases within India. “The situation in China is not unusual in view of the ongoing flu season. The reports also suggest that the cause of the present surge is Influenza virus, RSV and HMPV – the usual pathogens that are expected during the season,” the official release read.

During the meeting, experts noted that while respiratory viruses are currently circulating globally, including in India, the surveillance systems for Influenza-like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) are robust and show no alarming trends.

The ICMR has confirmed that testing for other respiratory viruses has not revealed any unusual increases.

As a precautionary measure, the ICMR plans to enhance laboratory testing for HMPV and will monitor trends throughout the year. “As a precautionary measure, the number of laboratories testing for HMPV will be enhanced by ICMR, and ICMR will be monitoring trends of HMPV for the entire year,” the press release read.

The situation in China has garnered significant media attention, with reports of overwhelmed hospitals and rising cases of HMPV. However, Chinese authorities have downplayed the crisis as a seasonal occurrence. They have assured citizens and travellers that it is safe to visit China despite the ongoing outbreak.