India went 300 kms inside Pakistan, and penetrated with ‘pinpoint accuracy’ says CDS Anil Chauhan | Key takeaways

Indian Armed Forces Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Anil Chauhan said that India went 300kms inside Pakistan during Operation Sindoor and penetrated with ‘pinpoint accuracy.’ Adding to new details about Operation Sindoor, CDS Chauhan further added that the coveted operation has drawn a “new red line” of intolerance against terror.

CDS Anil Chauhan made the comments during an interview with Bloomberg TV on Saturday, while attending the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore.

“We were able to penetrate air defence as long as 300 km with pinpoint accuracy and targets, airfields and infrastructure, deep inside Pakistan," said General Anil Chauhan.

From Pakistan's Muzaffarabad to Bahawalpur, India struck key terror hubs long believed to harbour Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad operatives on May 7 – the DGMOs had said during earlier briefings on Operation Sindoor. The Operation lasted around 25 minutes.

Operation Sindoor drew ‘new red line’ Chauhan also downplayed Pakistan’s claims about the effectiveness of weaponry deployed from China and other countries, saying they “didn’t work." He added that Operation Sindoor had drawn a “new red line” of intolerance against terror.

Reports had been doing the rounds about Indian fighter jets downed during the conflict with Pakistan. Without going into specifications of those, CDS Chauhan said India swiftly rectified its “tactical mistakes.”

Good part was being able to understand the ‘tactical mistake’ CDS Chauhan added that India learnt from the incident and resumed high-precision strikes deep in Pakistani territory.

“The good part is that we are able to understand the tactical mistake which we made, remedy it, rectify it, and then implement it again after two days and flew all our jets again, targeting at long range,” Chauhan said.

Pakistan's claims ‘absolutely incorrect’ Apart from elaborating on the mistakes made, and the lessons learnt by India, CDS Anil Chauhan flagged Pakistan’s claims that it shot down six Indian warplanes as “absolutely incorrect." Without getting into further details about Indian fighter planes being downed, Chauhan added:

“What is important is that, not the jet being down, but why they were being down.

In this image via X/@mindefsg on Sunday, June 1, 2025, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan in a meeting with Singapore Defence Minister Chan Chun Sing on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue, in Singapore. (X/@mindefsg via PTI Photo) (PTI06_01_2025_000129B)

“Why they were down, what mistakes were made — that are important,” Chauhan said when asked about the fighter jets.“Numbers are not important,” he added.

