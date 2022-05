Sudhanshu Pandey, Secretary Department of Food and Public Distribution on Saturday said that the country has adequate food stocks. He added that after consulting with the states, the Centre has reallocated some quantities by changing the ratios of wheat and rice. For example, states getting wheat and rice in the ratio of 60:40 will get it in the ratio of 40:60. Similarly, the ratio of 75:25 is made 60:40. Where rice allocation was zero, they will continue to get wheat. For all small states-NE states and special category states, the allocation has not been changed.