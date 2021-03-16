Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >India widens COvid-19 restrictions as cases top 20,000 for sixth day

India widens COvid-19 restrictions as cases top 20,000 for sixth day

Deserted view of a road during a seven days complete lockdown amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Nagpur on Monday. (ANI Photo)
1 min read . 11:31 AM IST Reuters

  • Maharashtra orders cinemas, hotels and restaurants to limit guests to half of capacity until the end of the month
  • Gujarat not to allow fans into the cricket stadium hosting international matches between India and England, after seeing a spurt in cases

MUMBAI : India reported 24,492 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, the sixth straight day of more than 20,000 infections, as curbs to try to stop the spread of COVID-19 were expanded in parts of the country that have recorded a surge.

India reported 24,492 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, the sixth straight day of more than 20,000 infections, as curbs to try to stop the spread of COVID-19 were expanded in parts of the country that have recorded a surge.

Total cases have now risen to 11.41 million, the highest in the world after the United States and Brazil. Deaths increased by 131 to 158,856 in the past 24 hours, data from the health ministry showed.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Nobel prize-winning economist Paul Krugman has a piece of advice for PM Modi

1 min read . 10:37 AM IST

What WHO said after many countries halt AstraZeneca covid vaccine

1 min read . 10:26 AM IST

Indian Railways denies cancelling special train services from 31 March

1 min read . 10:22 AM IST

India sees 24,492 new coronavirus cases, tally surges over 1.14 crore

1 min read . 10:06 AM IST

Total cases have now risen to 11.41 million, the highest in the world after the United States and Brazil. Deaths increased by 131 to 158,856 in the past 24 hours, data from the health ministry showed.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Nobel prize-winning economist Paul Krugman has a piece of advice for PM Modi

1 min read . 10:37 AM IST

What WHO said after many countries halt AstraZeneca covid vaccine

1 min read . 10:26 AM IST

Indian Railways denies cancelling special train services from 31 March

1 min read . 10:22 AM IST

India sees 24,492 new coronavirus cases, tally surges over 1.14 crore

1 min read . 10:06 AM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The government has blamed crowding and a general reluctance to wear masks for the spike, ruling out mutations of the virus as a factor, unlike in the West.

India's worst affected state, Maharashtra, on Monday ordered cinemas, hotels and restaurants to limit guests to half of capacity until the end of the month. Weddings and other social events will also have limited attendance.

Maharashtra has also locked down some districts.

Another western state, Gujarat, has also decided to not allow fans into the world's biggest cricket stadium hosting international matches between India and England, after seeing a spurt in cases.

The initial matches were attended by tens of thousands of people sitting or standing shoulder to shoulder, with few wearing masks, leading to widespread criticism on social media.

India has vaccinated nearly 26 million people since beginning its inoculation campaign in mid-January. The country aims to vaccinate 300 million of its 1.35 billion people by August.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.