India aims to achieve net zero emissions by 2070: Jitendra Singh

Announcing the launch of ‘Innovation Roadmap of the Mission Integrated Biorefineries’ developed by co-leads and active inputs from Brazil, Canada, the European Commission, and the UK, Singh said, by 2030, India aims to reach 500-gigawatt non-fossil energy capacity, shift 50% of energy requirements to renewable energy, lower overall anticipated carbon emissions by one billion tons, and reduce carbon intensity of the economy by 45% over 2005 levels.