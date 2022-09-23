India aims to achieve net zero emissions by 2070: Jitendra Singh

Minister Jitendra Singh said the mission aims at greater international collaboration and the need for increased financing for energy research, development, and demonstration during the next five years
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
New Delhi: Science and technology minister Jitendra Singh has said India is continuously working towards transforming the energy landscape of the country with significant clean energy share and aims to achieve net zero emissions by 2070.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
New Delhi: Science and technology minister Jitendra Singh has said India is continuously working towards transforming the energy landscape of the country with significant clean energy share and aims to achieve net zero emissions by 2070.
Announcing the launch of ‘Innovation Roadmap of the Mission Integrated Biorefineries’ developed by co-leads and active inputs from Brazil, Canada, the European Commission, and the UK, Singh said, by 2030, India aims to reach 500-gigawatt non-fossil energy capacity, shift 50% of energy requirements to renewable energy, lower overall anticipated carbon emissions by one billion tons, and reduce carbon intensity of the economy by 45% over 2005 levels.
Announcing the launch of ‘Innovation Roadmap of the Mission Integrated Biorefineries’ developed by co-leads and active inputs from Brazil, Canada, the European Commission, and the UK, Singh said, by 2030, India aims to reach 500-gigawatt non-fossil energy capacity, shift 50% of energy requirements to renewable energy, lower overall anticipated carbon emissions by one billion tons, and reduce carbon intensity of the economy by 45% over 2005 levels.
According to an official statement, the minister said the mission aims at greater international collaboration and the need for increased financing for energy research, development, and demonstration during the next five years.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
According to an official statement, the minister said the mission aims at greater international collaboration and the need for increased financing for energy research, development, and demonstration during the next five years.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Singh was speaking at the 1st Roundtable on Sustainable Bioenergy and Bio-refineries at the Global Clean Energy Action Forum in the United States.
Singh was speaking at the 1st Roundtable on Sustainable Bioenergy and Bio-refineries at the Global Clean Energy Action Forum in the United States.
‘Innovation Roadmap of the Mission Integrated Biorefineries’ aims to fill the void by identifying gaps and challenges in current biorefining value chains, prioritising eight key actions to support the mission, and guiding the mission’s overall path in achieving its goal, Singh said.
‘Innovation Roadmap of the Mission Integrated Biorefineries’ aims to fill the void by identifying gaps and challenges in current biorefining value chains, prioritising eight key actions to support the mission, and guiding the mission’s overall path in achieving its goal, Singh said.