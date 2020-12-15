India will be among top 3 global economies in next two decades: Mukesh Ambani

NEW DELHI: India will be among the top three economies over the next two decades and global companies such as Facebook have the opportunity to be a part of this economic and social transformation, Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director, Reliance Industries Ltd , said in a conversation with Mark Zuckerberg, CEO and founder of Facebook at FacebokfuelforIndia event, streamed live on the social networking site.

Ambani also emphasised on the importance of global partnerships, citing the example of his recent tie-up with Facebook and the role it will play in the growth of small businesses in the country.

“The partnership between Facebook and Reliance Jio can play an important role in supporting millions of small businesses in India and will accelerate the move that a lot of businesses are undergoing from physical storefronts to digital ones," Ambani said.

In April, Facebook announced plans to buy 9.99% stake in Mukesh Ambani led Reliance Jio Platforms for ₹43,574 crore through Jaadhu Holdings LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Facebook. The purchase was approved by Competition Commission of India (CCI) in June.

Ambani said, through the recently launched Jio Mart, the group hopes to serve tens of millions of shopkeepers in India. The roll out of WhatsApp Pay, owned by Facebook, will be key as it will bring digital interactivity and the ability to move to close transactions and create value, he added.

Zuckerberg pointed out that small entrepreneurs need digital tools, more so after the pandemic.

“We support more than 50 million of WhatsApp business app users globally every month and more than 15 million of these are in India. With communities around the world now in lockdown, there are a lot of these entrepreneurs who need digital tools that they can rely on to find and communicate with customers and grow their businesses. I think that our partnership can really help with it," he added.

WhatsApp Pay was launched in November but had a slow start with just 3,10,000 Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions in the first month. For perspective, such transactions grew 6.7% sequentially to 2.2 billion in November, as per data from the National Payments Corp. of India. Around 1.21 billion transactions were recorded in November 2019.

Zuckerberg reiterated that India is a key market for them. According to recent market trackers, Facebook has over 300 million users while WhatsApp has over 400 million users in India.

“India is actually home to the largest communities in the world, across Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram. We see the vitality and the entrepreneurship, and the creativity of businesses and how much people want to connect. I see a very promising future in India," Zuckerberg added.





