India will be free of toll barriers in two years' time, says Nitin Gadkari

NEW DELHI: To ensure seamless movement of vehicles across the country, the union road transport and highways ministry has finalised a toll collection system based on the global positioning system (GPS) technology. The move will see India free of toll barriers.

Over the next two years, toll will be deducted from a linked bank account based on the movement of vehicles, road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari said on Thursday.

“We have finalized a GPS system with the help of Russian government. In two years, India will be toll naka mukt," Gadkari said at the ASSOCHAM Foundation Week on Thursday.

While all commercial vehicles are equipped with vehicle tracking systems, the government will come up with a mechanism to install GPS technology in old vehicles as well.

The National Highways Authority of India’s (NHAI’s) toll income could rise up to ₹1.34 trillion in five years, using GPS technology. “Yesterday there was a presentation in presence of secretary, road transport and highways and chairman, NHAI, by using GPS technology for toll collection we are expecting that our toll income in next five years will be ₹1,34,000 crore," the minister said, adding he expects toll collections to touch ₹34,000 crore this fiscal.

The government has been taking steps to enable seamless movement of vehicles across the country. Over the last one year, the Centre has been aggressively trying to push mandatory use of FASTags at national highways, to reduce traffic congestion at toll plazas and unnecessary fuel consumption, thereby curbing pollution. Use of electronic toll collecting device also enables cashless transactions, making toll collection transparent and helping the government plug revenue leakages.

The use of FASTag has picked up significantly in the last few months. According to a NHAI statement in November, FASTag contributes nearly three-fourth of the total toll collection as of now, with daily mop-up at ₹92 crore compared with ₹70 crore a year ago.

On a separate note, the minister said the government has taken note of rising domestic steel prices which have increased 55% in the six months, an issue that is a matter of concern. “I have written a letter to the prime minister that we need sit and take a decision at the highest level as reducing productivity and hiking the costs is not a good strategy. Same is with cement sector and such policies are not going to be viable for a long term. We need to come up with a long-term policy in this regard for cement and steel manufacturers. There is a need for uniformity in the policy," he added.

