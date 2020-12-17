India will be free of toll barriers in two years' time, says Nitin Gadkari

On a separate note, the minister said the government has taken note of rising domestic steel prices which have increased 55% in the six months, an issue that is a matter of concern. “I have written a letter to the prime minister that we need sit and take a decision at the highest level as reducing productivity and hiking the costs is not a good strategy. Same is with cement sector and such policies are not going to be viable for a long term. We need to come up with a long-term policy in this regard for cement and steel manufacturers. There is a need for uniformity in the policy," he added.