India will be recording most cardiac deaths in world by 2030, warns cardiologist

India will be recording most cardiac deaths in world by 2030, warns cardiologist1 min read . 03:24 PM IST
As per the Indian Heart Association, heart diseases strike Indians at an earlier age than other demographics, often without warning
India will gain the notorious distinction of recording the highest number of cardiac deaths by 2030 in the world, renowned cardiologist Dr CN Manjunath has warned.
Out of the total, virtually every fourth death will occur due to Cardiovascular Disease (CVD), said the doctor while addressing the 'HAL Medicon 2022', the National Conference for doctors of HAL on the theme 'Ensuring Healthy Workforce’.
"Heart issues are growing among the young and middle-aged population and this is alarming," he said.
The director of Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, Manjunath called for a holistic integrated approach to counter the menace. This included stress management and inculcating healthy lifestyle habits.
His statements are in line with various studies that have pointed out that deaths due to respiratory illness and cardiac ailments are on the rise, particularly among youngsters.
As per the Indian Heart Association, heart diseases strike Indians at an earlier age than other demographics, often without warning.
Few studies have found that Indians suffer from heart diseases at least 10 years before people in the West.
This has been attributed to sedentary lifestyles, diabetes, increasing consumption of alcohol, smoking and hypertension.
Role of Covid
Several studies have shown that coronavirus can enter the heart and infect the inner lining of the heart leading to a heart attack. The syndrome is called myocarditis.
Many cases have been reported in the past two years, where the patient suffered a stroke soon after the initial recovery from Covid-19.
A study published in The Lancet journal had also shown that the risk of heart attack and stroke is increased three-fold in the first two weeks following Covid-19.
