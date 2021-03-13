{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The central government is committed to promote renewable energy resources in the country, especially in the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) sector, union minister Nitin Gadkari said. "By making solar energy available, we will create big market for electric vehicles," Gadkari said. He was addressing a webinar on 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat – Opportunities in Solar & MSME' on Friday.

Gadkari said that the MSMEs with good track record are now being encouraged for capital market. He said there exists a huge opportunity for investment in scrapping policy. The union minister also invited investors abroad to invest in Indian MSMEs.

The minister highlighted that India has tremendous potential and capacity for electricity generation.

He said that the solar power rate in India is ₹2.40 per unit and commercial rate of power is ₹11 per unit and the cheap power generated through solar energy can be used for automobiles and other developmental works.

The government has set an ambitious target for renewable energy and in particular, solar power generation, for this decade. The target for renewable energy installation is 450 GW by year 2030.

