India will become a 5 trillion dollar economy by 2025: Amit Shah

India will become a 5 trillion dollar economy by 2025: Amit Shah3 min read . 08:03 PM IST
- Union Home Minister Amit Shah affirmed that India will become $5 trillion economy by 2025 and infrastructure will play a very crucial role
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that India will become a $5 trillion economy by 2025, and the third largest economy in the world by 2027.
“In the last eight years, India has achieved the feat of becoming the 5th largest economy from the 11th rank it held earlier, leaving Britain behind," he said.
The Union home minister made the remark at an event in Chennai. He further cited a report by Morgan Stanley that predicted India will become the third largest economy in the world by 2027.
“According to a recent report by Morgan Stanley, India is set to become the third biggest economy in the world by 2027. For this, infrastructure is very important. Because of effective and transparent policies, the Modi government has achieved a lot in different sectors in the last eight years," Amit Shah said.
Even a recent study conducted by Morgan Stanley predicts that no one can stop the Indian economy from holding the 3rd rank in the world by 2027," the home minister said.
Reiterating the pivotal role the infrastructure sector has to play in achieving this success, he said that the the govt has introduced a number of effective policies to make it possible.
“Be it in the space sector, drone sector, or making India the hub of defense manufacturing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has brought about major changes in the existing policies," he added.
“Be it making policies for the coal sector, the commercial mining sector, for start-ups or for pushing the banking sector ahead-the Modi govt has introduced a slew of effective and transparent policies," he said.
Reiterating that to strengthen research and development the Modi government has introduced new policies in different sectors, he said “I will give only one example here-when the entire world was battling the pandemic of the century, India was one among the few countries that produced its own vaccine. Not only that, till now India has administered 225 crore doses and has helped 85 countries to move out of the crisis by sending vaccines to them.“
He also said that due to the poverty alleviation programs of the Modi government more than 60 crore people in India have started contributing to the economy.
“Earlier they were so entangled in fighting their day-to-day battle in poverty that they could hardly think of contributing to the economy. But the Narendra Modi government has given every such household toilet facility, power connection, homes, gas connection and even health expenditure up to 5 lakhs is provided by the government today," he said
He further added that on account of these facilities the living standard of this population of 60 crore people has seen an upward push. Now they have started contributing to the economy with new aspirations.
“I think these moves have themselves given a big boost to the economy by igniting hopes among these 60-crore people."
He also stated that due to political stability and transparent governance, India has become a fast-paced economy today.
“ The achievements of India are today acknowledged by the entire world. The IMF has labeled India as a bright spot in a dark zone," he said.
He further added that according to IMF estimation India would rank 2nd in the G20 with a 6.8% growth in GDP in the year 2022-23
“It also estimates that in the year 2023-24 India would rank first in the G20 with 6.1% growth in GDP," he said
Stating the achievements of India he said that the central government has focused on expenditure and in the year 2022-23 it increased capital expenditure by 46.8% than the last year and the GST collection in October 2022 was 1,51,718 crores which is the second biggest collection till now.
He stated that in the same month the number of UPI transactions in India stood at 12.11 lakh crore and 21 lakh vehicles have been sold which is 7 lakh vehicles more than the last year.
