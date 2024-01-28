India will become auto technology provider to the developing world: Bhargava
India's car industry will drive manufacturing growth and become a major exporter of cars and auto components, according to Maruti Suzuki chairman R.C. Bhargava.
New Delhi: India’s car industry will drive its manufacturing growth and play a big role in attracting investments and prosperity, Maruti Suzuki chairman R.C. Bhargava said, adding the country will become a provider of automobile technology to much of the developing world. However, despite the geopolitical advantages India benefits from due to the global policies of diversification, its manufacturing industry is yet to become globally competitive, Bhargava said.