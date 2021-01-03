India will become corona-free: MoS Health Ashwini Kumar Choubey

New Delhi: With coronavirus vaccines of Serum Institue of India and Bharat Biotech being granted permission for restricted use in an emergency situation, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey said that India will become corona-free.

"DCGI has approved the emergency use of Covaxin and Covishield. This is a major achievement in the successful war against Coronavirus under Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi's leadership," Choubey said in a tweet.

The Minister further added that India will become corona free. He also congratulated countrymen including scientists and health workers.

"After adequate examination, Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has decided to accept the recommendations of the Expert Committee and accordingly, vaccines of M/s Serum and M/s Bharat Biotech are being approved for restricted use in emergency situation and permission is being granted to M/s Cadila Healthcare for the conduct of the Phase III clinical trial," said VG Somani, DCGI, during a media briefing today.

This paves the way for the roll out of at least two vaccines in India in the coming days.

The Serum Institute of India, the world's largest vaccine manufacturer, has tied up with AstraZeneca to manufacture Covishield, while Covaxin has been indigenously developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed the approval a decisive turning point in India's fight against coronavirus.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via