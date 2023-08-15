Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the nation on the 77th Independence Day of India from Red Fort, noted that India was the world's 10th largest economy in 2014, but now it stands at fifth spot.

“When we came to power in 2014, we were at the 10th position in the global economic system. Today, with the efforts of 140 Crore Indians, we have reached the fifth position, This did not happen just like that. The demon of corruption that had the country in its clutches - we stopped leakages and created a strong economy," the Prime Minister said in his 10th consecutive Independence Day speech today.

He said, “'Nation First' bedrock of our policies; people formed such govt in 2014 and 2019 that gave me strength to pull off reforms. In 2014, people decided that to take the country forward, a stable and strong government is needed; India was freed from the era of instability."

The Prime Minister asserted that India will not stop now as all rating agencies are lauding the country. “As new world order emerged after World War, I can see a new world order taking shape after COVID-19."

“I firmly believe that when the country will celebrate 100 years of freedom in 2047, the country would be a developed India. I say this on the basis of the capability of my country and available resources...But the need of the hour is to fight three evils - Corruption, Dynasty, and Appeasement…," PM Modi added.

He also assured that the nation that among the top three economies in the world in the next five years.

“When India is determined, it completes the work - our track record says that...For 25 years it was being discussed in the country that a New Parliament building will be built. Ye Modi hai, samay ke pehle Sansad banakar ke rakh diya. This is a Govt that works, that meets set goals. This is New India. This is an India that is full of self-confidence...Ye Bharat na rukta hai, na thakta hai, na haanfta hai aur na hi haarta hai," PM Modi highlighted.