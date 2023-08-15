Independence Day 2023: ‘India will become one of world's top 3 economies in next 5 years', PM Modi at Red Fort1 min read 15 Aug 2023, 09:06 AM IST
PM Modi: India was the world's 10th largest economy in 2014, but now it stands at fifth spot, thanks to anti-corruption efforts and strong economy. India will continue to rise and become one of the top three economies in the world in the next five years.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the nation on the 77th Independence Day of India from Red Fort, noted that India was the world's 10th largest economy in 2014, but now it stands at fifth spot.
