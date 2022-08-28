India will become self-reliant in energy sector in next 25 years: PM Modi

India will become self-reliant in energy sector in next 25 years: PM Modi2 min read . 07:10 PM IST
In a ambitious declaration, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that India has decided to become self-reliant in energy sector in the next 25 years. The Prime Minister was addressing a programme in Gandhinagar.
Suzuki Motor Corporation held the programme to mark 40 years at the Mahatma Mandir convention centre. During the programme, Modi also hailed the relationship between India and Japan. The Prime Minister also recalled late former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe while speaking on India-Japan friendship.
The prime minister said Gujarat-Maharashtra bullet train to Rudraksh Centre in Varanasi and many such developmental projects are examples of India-Japan friendship. Former prime minister of Japan late Shinzo Abe worked to bring the two countries closer and the present PM (Fumio) Kishida is working further for it, Modi added.
"India wants to be aatmanirbhar (self-reliant) in energy sector in the 'amrit kaal' of next 25 years," PM Modi said adding that transportation is one key things to achieve it.
Narendra Modi on Sunday laid the foundation stone of the Maruti Suzuki Vehicle Manufacturing Facility for Haryana and Suzuki EV Battery Plant for Hansalpur in Gujarat.
Modi said that electric two wheelers and four wheelers make no noise and are silent. "The silence of electric vehicles is bringing a new silent revolution in the country," he said.
At the event, PM Modi said that India has announced in COP-26 (climate summit) that it will achieve 50 per cent of its installed electrical capacity from non-fossil sources by 2030.
"We are rapidly working on both supply and demand of EV ecosystem. From relaxation in tax to easier loan facility, we are working to increase the demand of EVs," said PM Modi.
He said that from the automobile to the biofuel sector, over 125 Japanese companies are working in Gujarat.
"Electric Vehicles are bringing a silent revolution in India. Today India doesn't consider EV's extra vehicles but a necessary step," he added.
The Suzuki Motor Gujarat Electric Vehicle Battery Manufacturing Facility at Hansalpur, Gujarat will be set-up with an investment of around ₹7,300 crores to manufacture Advance Chemistry Cell batteries for Electric Vehicles.
The vehicle manufacturing facility in Kharkhoda, Haryana will have the potential to manufacture 10 lakh passenger vehicles per year, making it one of the largest passenger vehicle manufacturing facilities at a single site in the world. The first phase of the project will be set up with an investment of over Rs. 11,000 crores, said the statement.
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel was also present at the event.
