India will become world's third largest economy by…3 min read . Updated: 11 Apr 2023, 11:58 AM IST
Union Minister Piyush Goyal is in Paris for the India-France Business Summit. The summit focuses on themes including building a green future, emerging technologies, defence cooperation and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.
Union Minister Piyush Goyal said that India will become the third-largest economy by 2027. His comments came while addressing the Indian diaspora community in France. Goyal is in Paris for the India-France Business Summit, commemorating 25 years of India-France friendship.
