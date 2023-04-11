India will become world's third largest economy by…

Prior to him, former chairman of NITI Aayog Arvind Panagariya had said that the country will become the world's third-largest economy by 2027-28. On the economic survey, the economist said, "narrative that comes across tells the story of a much stronger economy" than the one that is growing at 6.5 percent. Prior to Panagariya, a report by the State Bank of India (SBI) had said that the country will outstrip two other major economies by the end of this decade. The SBI's Economic Research Department predicted that India would surpass Germany in 2027 and most likely Japan by 2029 at the current rate of growth and become the world's 3rd largest economy--a movement of 7 places upwards since 2014 when India was ranked 10th.

