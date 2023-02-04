India will boldly pursue growth: T.V. Somanathan
- Regarding the US-based Hindenburg Research’s accusations of share price manipulation and accounting fraud by Adani Group companies
India would take a balanced approach, with bold but prudent steps, to drive economic growth and expects its China-plus-one strategy to work, finance secretary T.V. Somanathan said in an interview. Regarding the US-based Hindenburg Research’s accusations of share price manipulation and accounting fraud by Adani Group companies, Somanathan said public financial institutions’ exposure to any single firm is minimal and poses no risk to depositors or policyholders. He further added that the Centre’s production-linked incentives are deliberate strategic measures aimed at directing new production capacity and are not subsidies to companies. Edited excerpts:
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×