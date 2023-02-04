India will boldly pursue growth: T.V. Somanathan

I think that is a wrong expectation. PLI is expected to be selective and focused on a few areas, and there is a certain target level of fiscal outlay, which is fixed for which different sectors have to compete. Some have been announced, and some are being assessed by the NITI Ayog and the DPIIT. But it is not ever-expanding. There are specific parameters. One, where there is an industry which has a lot of domestic demand and is sourced from abroad, and if it is set up here and it is done at a scale where component suppliers and the ecosystem can be built around them, then we can be very competitive in that industry. And we can replace imports with competitive domestic production. The second type of PLI is where there is a strategic need for domestic production. For example, advanced pharma intermediates for drugs and medical devices. We don’t want to be in a situation where we don’t get raw materials for antibiotics because we have to import them. Here, the criterion is not cost competitiveness. The main criterion is strategic availability domestically. The third kind of PLI is in the sunrise sectors, where India has an opportunity to become a global leader without having to catch up with anyone. If you take green hydrogen or lithium-ion batteries, we are not behind (anyone) since it is a new technology. PLI will be a selective approach.