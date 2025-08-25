India will buy oil from wherever it gets ‘best deal’ to protect ‘national interest,’ says envoy amid US tariff pressure

Indian companies will continue buying oil from wherever they get the "best deal", India's envoy to Russia Vinay Kumar declared, defending the country's ongoing purchase of discounted Russian crude oil amid mounting US pressure.

In an interview with Russia's state-run TASS news agency, Vinay Kumar said that New Delhi's priority is ensuring energy security of the country's 1.4 billion people, emphasising that oil trade is driven by commercial and “national interest,” PTI reported.

His comments come in the backdrop of the Donald Trump administration doubling tariffs on Indian goods to a whopping 50%, including a 25% additional duty of India's purchase of Russian crude oil.

India protects its national interest Kumar stressed that trade takes place on a “commercial basis,” hence, "Indian companies will continue buying from wherever they get the best deal. So that's what the current situation is."

"...We have clearly stated that our objective is energy security of 1.4 billion people of India and India's cooperation with Russia, as of several other countries, has helped to bring about stability in the oil market, global oil market," the news report quoted him as saying.

US allegations The Trump administration has claimed that India's purchases of Russian crude are funding Moscow's war in Ukraine, an allegation strongly rejected by India.

Calling Washington's decision "unfair, unreasonable and unjustified", Kumar said that the Indian government "will continue taking measures which will protect the national interest of the country".

India has been firmly holding onto its stance that its energy procurement, including from Russia, is solely driven by national interest and market dynamics, reported PTI.

Kumar further emphasised that trade between India and Russia is based on mutual interests and market factors, adding that it is done with the “overall objective of ensuring the energy security of 1.4 billion people of India.”

"There are other countries, including the US itself and in Europe, trading with Russia," he said to defend India's import practices.

Jaishankar defends India's oil imports External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also hit back at the US on Saturday. Responding to a question on the US criticism of India on the crude oil issue, he said, “It's funny to have people who work for a pro-business American administration accusing other people of doing business.”

“That's really curious. If you have a problem buying oil or refined products from India, don't buy it. Nobody forces you to buy it. But Europe buys, America buys, so you don't like it, don't buy it,” PTI reported, citing his comment.

Russian oil supply accounts for close to 40% of India’s total crude oil imports. China and India are the top buyers of oil from Moscow, said a Mint report.