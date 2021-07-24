Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday expressed confidence that India will continue to attract high foreign direct investment (FDIs) in the current financial year.

"India has received highest ever FDI in the Covid-impacted 2020, in contrast with a shrinkage in investment inflows globally," Goyal said at the CII-Horasis India Meeting webinar.

In 2020-21, FDI into the country grew by 19 per cent to USD 59.63 billion. Total FDI, including equity, re-invested earnings and capital, rose 10 per cent to USD 81.72 billion during 2020-21 as against USD 74.39 billion in 2019-20.

"This year, we are very confident that we will continue this streak of seven continuous years of historic highs in our foreign investments," Goyal said.

Similarly, he said, India's exports too are recording healthy growth and would reach USD 400 billion by the end of the current financial year.

During July 1-21, export crossed USD 22 billion and it is "poised to cross USD 32-33 billion by end of the month (July), which means our run rate is on track to achieve USD 400 billion of exports target for the first time ever".

Further, he said that currently India is in talks with 16 countries including the UK, the EU, Australia, Canada, and the UAE for trade agreements.

