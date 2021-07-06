‘India will contribute to being an engine of growth for global economy’

“On health, our programme of wider health coverage has been accelerated by the rapid expansion last year of the health infrastructure. Currently, mass vaccination and addressing the ongoing wave are the focus. But the goal is to transform the sector entirely by augmenting human resources, equipment and capacities," the minister said. The reference was possibly to an announcement by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman last week in which she announced a fresh allocation of ₹ 23,220 crore. This was apart from the announcement that the government would be spending ₹64,180 crore over the next six years to improve healthcare services available across primary to tertiary care facilities made by the finance minister in the annual budget in February.