India will defend sovereignty in face of aggression: Rajnath amid China dispute

“We are cognizant of the fact that India’s stability and security are closely associated with the ability to grow economically at a desirable rate," Singh said adding: “Our interests to secure trade routes, shipping lines of communication, fishing rights and communication networks also require the ability to contribute to the global effort, to maintain open and free oceans." The comment could be a reference to India joining countries like the US, Australia and Japan in a grouping loosely known as the “Quad." Last month, India greenlighted Australia’s participation in naval exercises with the US, India and Japan. Known as the Malabar series, naval exercises are currently underway in the Bay of Bengal.