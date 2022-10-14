India will do everything required for its energy security: Hardeep Puri

On 5 October, the OPEC alliance of oil exporting countries decided to cut oil production by 2 million barrels from November, to tackle the falling oil prices. At times of slump in the global economy, the cut in oil production is a big blow for the oil importing countries like India, but the Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Puri affirmed that India will do everything to ensure energy security and affordability.
"This is their (OPEC's) sovereign right what they want to do but equally it is my job to point out that all actions have consequences, intended or unintended. India will be able to navigate through the situation with confidence," the petroleum and the natural gas minister said at GEO India 2022 conference here.
He even mentioned that if required, India will diversify the basket of its energy sources.
“We have diversified the sources from where we source energy and will diversify it further," he added
"We will not allow any shortages to come in. The government will do all that is required to ensure energy security and affordability," he said.
The minister gave some estimates from the industry which indicate the rise in the consumption of fuel and it is expected that in the next 20 years, 25% of the global oil demand will be from India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to open the exploration and production sector was with respect to the above projections.
The minister informed us about the import statistics for the last six months, according to which Saudi Arabia was our number one oil supplier and Iraq was the second largest oil supplier.
He also pointed out that India has full autonomy to choose its oil suppliers. "We will take our decisions and we will not hesitate to diversify," he added.
Currently, India is also importing oil from sanctions-hit Russia and it accounts for around 12% of the country's oil needs. The low prices of Russian oil are important for India as we meet around 83% of our oil demand through imports. In 2021-22, the import bill of India doubled to $119 billion and the common citizens of the country are also facing burnt of high fuel prices due to additional taxes imposed by the government.
