India will find it easier to navigate new world order says veteran diplomat

India will find it easier to navigate new world order says veteran diplomat2 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 12:57 AM IST
Veteran Singaporean diplomat Bilahari Kausikan said India will find it easier to navigate in new world order. He also said competition between US and China will shifts the global order
Countries like India are well-positioned to succeed in the new international order, said veteran Singaporean diplomat Bilahari Kausikan.
