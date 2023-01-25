India will find it easier to navigate new world order says veteran diplomat

Countries like India are well-positioned to succeed in the new international order, said veteran Singaporean diplomat Bilahari Kausikan.

Speaking of the state of the world, Kausikan stated his belief that the competition between the United States and China would create shifts in the major order. While the rivalry between two superpowers would undoubtedly create tensions in the world, complex interdependencies will remain between the two major powers. This mix of shared interests but also divergences will create a mixed order that is driven by looser alliances and fluid alignments between nations.

Also Read: Tech in trouble? How a likely global recession will impact Indian IT companies

Countries like India, Kausikan argued, were particularly well suited to succeed in such strategic environments given their ability to deal with a number of geopolitical actors.

Kausikan, who joined the Singaporean Foreign Ministry in 1981, has served as the island nation’s Foreign Secretary as well as Ambassador to the UN and Russia. He was delivering the 3rd Atal Behari Vajpayee Memorial Lecture, organized by the Ministry of External Affairs. According to the MEA, the lecture series was created to pay tribute to former Prime Minister Vakpayee’s contribution to India’s foreign policy.

Also Read: Budget 2023: Pre-budget expectations for salaried individuals on tax relief

“We will have to learn to think of concepts like ‘order’ and its corollary ‘balance’, ‘equilibrium’ and even ‘stability’ in dynamic rather than static terms. To successfully navigate this emerging system will require a fundamental shift or mind-set and approach that not every country will find comfortable. I believe that India and Singapore may find it relatively easier than most, because what is required is largely already our diplomatic modus operandi," said Kausikan.

Also Read: Union Minister Puri urges oil companies to slash prices in India if global prices are under control

During his remarks, Kausikan also delved into the prospects of major global powers like China, the United States and Russia. He examined the impact of crises like the war in Ukraine on the future of the international order.

The proceedings were presided over by India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.