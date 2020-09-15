India will get back to high growth again, says CEA

What we have to recognize is that the spread of the virus depends on network effects, the size of the population and population density. It is important to look at numbers on a per capita basis. On a per capita basis, our numbers are much lower because pandemic spreads through a network and the network effects are unlikely to be larger in a bigger population. Secondly, when you look at the rate of growth, at the start of the lockdown, active cases were doubling every three and a half days. Now it is every 50 days. It is 15 times slower. The rate of growth is 1.4% on active cases. But it is happening on a higher base. You have to keep in mind that a 10% increase on 100 is the same as a 1% increase on 1000. So, the growth rate of active cases has clearly slowed down. But the base on which it is increasing is higher. On absolute basis, the cases are what they are now, but when we look at it on a per capita basis, we are not doing that bad. The other point is that it is also important to look at the number of deaths. Ultimately, what creates a long-term impact is the loss of human lives. When you look at India, our deaths have been five per lakh, in contrast with Europe, some of the Latin American countries and the US, where it is 60 per 100,000. It is 12 times higher. These are important factors to be kept in mind so that we do an apples to apples comparison.