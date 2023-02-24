India will give 'befitting reply' to such thinking: PM Modi attacks Congress on 'Kabar Khudegi' slogan
- Prime Minister's attack on the Congress came as some of its leaders reportedly raised slogans of 'Modi teri kabar khudegi' while protesting against the deplaning and arrest of Congress leader Pawan Khera
While addressing a rally in poll-bound Meghalaya, PM Modi on Friday came down heavily on the Congress party for raising slogans like 'Modi teri kabar khudegi' (Modi, your grave would be dug). He condemned the language and thinking of the Congress and said the country will give a "befitting reply" to such people. PM Modi added that the country and people are saying "Modi Tera Kamal Khilega" (Modi, your lotus will bloom).
