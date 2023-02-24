While addressing a rally in poll-bound Meghalaya, PM Modi on Friday came down heavily on the Congress party for raising slogans like 'Modi teri kabar khudegi' (Modi, your grave would be dug). He condemned the language and thinking of the Congress and said the country will give a "befitting reply" to such people. PM Modi added that the country and people are saying "Modi Tera Kamal Khilega" (Modi, your lotus will bloom).

Prime Minister's attack on the Congress came as some leaders of the party reportedly raised slogans of 'Modi teri kabar khudegi' while protesting against the deplaning and arrest of Congress leader Pawan Khera at Delhi airport on Thursday. The video of the incident was also shared widely on social media.

"I can see BJP all around in Meghalaya. Be it hills or plains, village or town, I can see the lotus bloom. Those who have been rejected by the country, who the country is no more ready to accept, are now chanting 'Modi teri kabar khudegi'. But the country is saying 'Modi tera kamal khilega'," PM Modi said while addressing an election rally here on Friday.

"The people of the country will give a befitting reply to the people having such offensive thinking and language. The people of Meghalaya and Nagaland will also give a reply," PM Modi added.

Meghalaya and Nagaland will go to polls on 27 February and the counting of the votes will be conducted on 2 March.

While targeting the dynasty politics, PM Modi said the people of Meghalaya needs a "People's first" government instead of a "family first" government.

"Today, Meghalaya wants a government with People First instead of Family First, so today 'lotus flower' has become synonymous with strength, peace, and stability of Meghalaya. When I think of Meghalaya, I think of talented people and vibrant traditions. I am here with a message of hope and development. India is scaling new heights of success and Meghalaya is making a strong contribution to it. We want to build it further and work for the state," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister added that the interests of Meghalaya were never given priority and people were divided on small issues. He added that the support for the BJP is a result of a "selfish act" by a few families.

"Be it youth, women, traders, or government servants, everyone is asking for a BJP government. The sentiment in support of BJP in Meghalaya, as well as North East, is a result of the selfish act by a few families. Meghalaya's interests were never given priority... You were divided on small issues. This politics has done you a lot of harm... It has done a lot of harm to the youth here," he said.

(With inputs from ANI)