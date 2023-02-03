India will go bankrupt by 2030 if old pension scheme implemented: Haryana CM
- Earlier, the governments of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand informed the central government about their decision to restart the OPS for their employees
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has spoken about the drawbacks of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) citing a 'WhatsApp' message. The Chief Minister said, "Yesterday I got a message on Whatsapp where a Central govt official said that if the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) is implemented then the country will go bankrupt by 2030".
