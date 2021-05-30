India will have 12 crore COVID vaccine doses available in June, says govt

Amid the concerns regarding shortage of COVID vaccines , the Centre on Sunday said India will have nearly 12 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines available for domestic use in June. This is a significant jump from the 79.4 million doses that were available in May.

Till now, India has administered 212 million doses, the most after China and the United States. However, only about 3% of the population received both the doses.

In a statement, the union health ministry on Sunday said the allocation of supplies to states and union territories is decided on the consumption pattern, population and vaccine wastage.

"Visibility for availability of vaccines for the entire month of June 2021 has been provided well in advance to States/UTs...," it said.

"For the month of June, 6.09 crore (6,09,60,000) doses of COVID vaccines will be supplied to the States and UTs for vaccination of priority group of Health Care Workers (HCWs), Front-Line Workers (FLWs) and person aged 45 years and above as free supply from Government of India," the ministry said.

"In addition, more than 5.86 crore (5,86,10,000) doses will be available for direct procurement by the state/UTs and Private Hospitals. Therefore, in June 2021 close to 12 crore (11,95,70,000) doses will be available for the national COVID vaccination programme," it said.

India will be able to vaccinate adult population by December: Centre

Several Indian states have reported an acute shortage of vaccines, forcing many regions, including the capital New Delhi, to again prioritise those aged above 45.

Earlier this month, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said that more than 2 billion doses of coronavirus vaccines will likely be available in India between August to December this year, including those from the two domestic manufacturers. Further he said that the country will be in a position to vaccinate at least all of its adult population by the end of 2021.

During a COVID review meeting, the Union Minister said, "Between August and December 2021, India will have procured 216 crore vaccine doses, while by July this year, 51 crore doses will be procured."

India on Sunday reported its lowest daily rise in new coronavirus infections in 46 days at 165,553 cases during the previous 24 hours, while deaths rose by 3,460.

The country has recently begun to roll out Russia's Sputnik V vaccine, alongside the AstraZeneca vaccine produced locally at the Serum Institute of India (SII) and Covaxin made by local firm Bharat Biotech.

(With inputs from agencies)





